Detroit Lions honor Jack Campbell by wearing his No. 46 jersey in Miami

The Brief Several Lions players and coaches, including defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, wore Jack Campbell's No. 46 jersey before Sunday's game. Campbell suffered a neck injury during Detroit's Week 8 win over Minnesota and was placed on injured reserve Saturday. The injured captain said he continues to make progress in his recovery and remains optimistic, thanking medical personnel and supporters for their care.



Several Detroit Lions players and coaches arrived at the stadium Sunday wearing Jack Campbell jerseys ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins.

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Campbell's fellow linebackers, along with defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, arrived at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8, wearing his No. 46 jersey.

What happened to Jack Campbell?

The backstory:

Campbell suffered a neck injury during the Lions' Week 8, 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he has continued to recover. The injured captain was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

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Jack Campbell improving

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Campbell released a statement saying he continues to make progress, including regaining full movement in his lower body while working to improve movement in his upper body.

"I know there's still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I'm taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better," he said in a social media post.

Campbell also expressed his gratitude for the support he has received and said his faith remains strong.

"My faith in God has never been stronger. I know He has a plan for me, and I trust in that plan. I know there may be challenges ahead, but with my faith, my family, and so many people in my corner, I know we'll get through this.

"I especially want to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for me on the field. I know those were difficult moments, and I'm incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me. The way you handled everything and looked after me when I needed it most is something I'll never forget. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

What we don't know:

An official diagnosis for Campbell and a timeline for his recovery have not been publicly disclosed.

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What's next:

Head coach Dan Campbell said Friday the Lions "owe it" to Jack Campbell to prepare and play as if the All-Pro linebacker were on the field.

The Lions have dedicated this week's preparation to their defensive leader.