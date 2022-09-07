Detroit Lions offering standing room tickets for home opener

The Detroit Lions first game of the season is this weekend and there's a special viewing experience now on sale for fans.

The catch is there's no seating.

Instead, the Lions are offering standing room tickets for their home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 11. Tickets are on sale now though the team says availability for the tickets "is extremely limited for general admission and premium seats."

The standing room tickets will be bundled and guarantee purchasers a seat at the next Lions game vs. Washington. The bundles are $74 each with a limit of eight tickets per customer. They can be purchased here.

The release for the standing room tickets comes with a warning: arrive early. The expected crowd and construction in the area will make travel to downtown Detroit a hectic experience.