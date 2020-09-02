Detroit Lions, Pistons, Tigers, and Redwings partner for November election

For the first time ever, all four major sports franchises in Detroit will team up with the goal of bolstering Michigan's election systems and aiding the state in increasing turnout in the city.

The Detroit Red Wings, Tigers, Pistons, and Lions are all partnering to increase voter education and provide staff on election day while offering their arenas, courts, and fields as facilities to improve the General Election in November.

The collaboration is part of a larger partnership between the Secretary of State and the Detroit City Clerk. The agreement follows criticisms after several voting precincts in Detroit tallied inaccurate vote counts following the August Primary last month.

“Detroit voters should feel completely confident that their voices will be heard when they cast their ballots ahead of and on November 3rd," said City Clerk Janice Winfrey in a news release sent Wednesday morning.

The collaboration is expected to target several issues identified in the previous election in Detroit, specifically regarding absentee votes. An additional 14 satellite clerk offices will open up where voters can register, request, and return absentee ballots on Oct. 5. The offices will be open in recreation centers and other facilities and be running six days a week.

More than 70% of precincts reported inaccurate absentee ballot counts in August, leading to requests for state oversight during the city's elections in November.

The partnership will also recruit and train 6,000 more election workers to make sure each polling location and absentee ballot counting board is fully staffed. The training will take place at Little Caesars Arena.

“Democracy is a team sport and as a longtime resident of the city of Detroit I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Clerk Winfrey to ensure she has all the support she needs as her team prepares for the culmination of one of the most challenging election cycles in modern history,” said Benson.

The partnership is supported by Wayne County's executive and clerk, Detroit's mayor, and the Center for Tech and Civic Life.