Ford Field will host election workers, ballot deliveries during general election in November

The Detroit Lions will open Ford Field on election night to serve as a location for election workers to deliver ballots and equipment.

As part of a partnership between the Michigan Secretary of State and the franchise football team, the Lions will effort to increase voter turnout and participation and protect election integrity for the general election on Nov. 3.

Announced Tuesday, the team plans to work directly with the Detroit City Clerk and host eight of the city's election receiving boards.

"We all desire real and lasting social change, racial healing, abundant opportunity for all, and meaningful social justice progress in many aspects of our democracy," said Detroit Lions Owner Shelia Ford Hamp.

In addition to hosting the city's receiving boards on election night, the team plans to give its employees paid time off and allow the workers to serve as election officials.

"I am so proud that the Detroit Lions are the first NFL team in the country to announce their plans to dedicate their arena, staff, and other resources to support our elections," said Secretary Jocelyn Benson.

Earlier in August, a nonpartisan effort labeled as the Election Super Center Project said it was working to partner with professional sports associations to work as "convenient voter access."

You'll find more information at www.detroitlions.com/community/nfl-votes