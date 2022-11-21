Detroit Lions, Pure Heart serve Thanksgiving dinner to children of incarcerated parents

From fun and games, to the big feast, the Detroit Lions are back with their annual Thanksgiving Dinner to support the community. And for the second year in a row, the dinner is honoring the Pure Heart Foundation which gives resources to the children of incarcerated parents.

It’s all about family before the big game on Thanksgiving Day.

"It means the world as a parent to see your kid not only having a good time but enjoying being around other children and being able to meet the players, the mascots the cheerleaders," said Freda Major. "They’re having a really good time.

"Love is one thing. Family is another thing. Just being around good people."

The players served up the turkey, trimmings, and treats while enjoying one of the best parts of their job - interacting with fans while making a difference.

"That’s what this is for," said Lions tight end James Mitchell. "Just to bring a smile to somebody’s face and really just to shed a light. Really I was involved with stuff like this back where I’m from. My dad was a pastor, so we did a lot of things like this. So to be able to do it here as well as I did it back home, it’s awesome."

"This is something that’s super cool because you know a lot of us football guys we’re working, especially on a short week this week, playing at noon on Thursday," said Lions receiver Brandon Zylstra. "We don't have a lot of time to spend with our families this week. So, being able to come out here and go serve others with other people, just trying to provide what we can, it’s a cool experience for them and for us,"

Pure Heart Founder and CEO Sherelle Hogan says this dinner is only one way her organization looks out for Detroit’s young people, facing the hardship of being separated from their parents.

"We currently even have a waiting list just because of the high demand of families impacted by incarceration," Hogan said.

"Very tough. It’s not something that’s talked about. a lot of kids might be embarrassed, or ashamed of it, so this is a place where they can kind of just relax," said Major. "And they don’t have to worry about being isolated or being the only child experiencing what they are experiencing."

The Lions also thank Kroger for helping put the dinner on.



