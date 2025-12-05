Detroit Lions Safety Brian Branch out for the season with torn Achilles

The Brief A lot of Lions fans watched with shock upon seeing Brian Branch's injury take place. The frightening injury came after a huge victory for the Pride, the Lions defeating Dallas 44-30.



Despite Thursday night’s thrilling victory over the Cowboys, the Lions are sending best wishes to safety Brian Branch, who reportedly injured his achilles, a serious injury that could put him out for the rest of the season.

Local perspective:

A lot of Lion’s fans watched with shock upon seeing this injury take place. Multiple reports say Lions Safety Brian Branch tore his Achilles in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game. The severity of it was not known until further testing was done.

The frightening injury came after a huge victory for the Pride, the Lions defeating Dallas 44-30.

We spoke with former Lions team chiropractor Sol Cogan about what the recovery could look like.

"It’s season-ending because you have to have surgery, you have to get range of motion back, and then you have to start strengthening, and it’s a long process," said Cogan. "It’s a big tendon. It’s very important, but a lot of times these guys can get back to pretty much full throttle and not have to worry about it. In addition to that, there’s not a whole hell of a lot of risk of re-injuring as long as they rehabbed it right."

Dig deeper:

Many people often ask why the recovery time varies from player to player when this type of injury is suffered.

"You know most people are 9-12 months," Cogan said. "I’ve seen some athletes get back in 6 because the quality of the care they are getting and the attention they have, but it’s a big injury. It’s always season ending and, in his case it could even potentially go into next season."

Our FOX 2 Sports team will continue to follow Branch’s recovery and any other moves the Lions make between now and the next game.