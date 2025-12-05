Search for suspect in deadly Detroit gas station shooting continues

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at a Detroit gas station that left one man dead. The altercation occurred inside the BP gas station at Woodward and 7 Mile.



Detroit police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting at a busy gas station along Woodward Avenue.

It's a case of poor conflict resolution, something Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison has repeatedly addressed. Investigators say what started as an argument quickly escalated into gunfire. The altercation occurred inside the BP gas station at Woodward and 7 Mile.

At a bus stop nearby, Jennifer Rohlin, who had just gotten off work, witnessed the aftermath.

"All this was blocked off, forensics were here. Me and my husband were discussing a murder that just happened. It's around Christmastime, the world's not the same anymore," said Rohlin. "It's probably over nothing. People don't know how to handle their emotions; they resort to violence. Yes, that's the first thing they use."

FOX 2 went in and asked for video footage, but the clerk said they had turned it all over to the police and are not sharing it with us yet.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was a man in his mid to late 20s. After the dispute, the suspect pulled out a weapon and shot the victim.

FOX 2 spoke with a Senegalese immigrant about the violence.

"Detroit's a good city; it's not a bad city. This one is going to make me careful to stop here, really," said customer Mamadou Diallo.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.