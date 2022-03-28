Detroit Lions to appear on season of HBO series 'Hard Knocks' in 2022 summer

The Detroit Lions will be getting a little bit of TV love this summer when the franchise appears in this year's season of "Hard Knocks."

The HBO-produced show will feature five episodes of the beloved Lions on a mission to rebuild with their second-year coach Dan Campbell.

The summer series, scheduled to run from Aug. 9 to Sept. 6, will give a behind-the-scenes look at training camp and preseason activities as the team prepares for the 2022-23 season.

The announcement was made during the NFL's Monday meeting March 28.

It's the hopeful start to a new campaign after the Lions won just three games last year. It was the fourth straight last-place finish in the NFC North Division.

Advertisement

It's the first time the show will feature Detroit as it follows Campbell and his mission to elevate the Lions.