Detroit Lions to open NFL season with Thursday night kickoff game against Kansas City

Looking forward to watching the Detroit Lions play isn't just for local fans anymore.

After a busy off-season that had more than a few pundits eyeing the team's potential aspirations for a winning record, a playoff run, and maybe even more, the Lions will also kick off the NFL season with a Thursday Night game against the reigning Kansas City Chiefs.

The first game of the season historically features the Super Bowl champions playing on Thursday night. With the first game against Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a tough AFC opponent, we won't need to wait long to learn what kind of Lions we'll get this year.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 7. The game will broadcast on NBC.

The full season schedule will be unveiled later Thursday night at 8 p.m.