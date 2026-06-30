Detroit Lyft driver accused of drunk driving, leading to violent crash

The Brief Two Lyft passengers are accusing the driver they hired of drinking with them and crashing the car. The two 20-year-old passengers say they filed a police report and reported the incident to Lyft.



Two ride-share passengers thought they were making a wise decision by not driving themselves after drinking. Now they are recovering from injuries after a crash, accusing the driver they hired of drinking with them.

FOX 2 spoke with those passengers, two 20-year-old women who are hurt and upset but know they are lucky to be alive. They say the car they were in crashed into a parked SUV and then flipped several times early Sunday morning.

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Simone Kent lives in the home outside where the crash occurred on Linwood near Grand River.

"There is liquor involved. There are bottles here and there," said Kent. "I just see the black Lincoln, it was coming to a stop because it hit down. And my neighbor's truck was facing the wrong way."

The two 20-year-olds admit they were drinking, but say they called for a Lyft, showing FOX 2 the ride order, the driver, and the route on her phone. They say he arrived quickly, and they were surprised by what happened next.

"We already had our own liquor and stuff like that, so we just got in the car ready to go home," said Dariana. "He saw that we had our liquor, so he pulled out his from the door and said, 'Do you want a shot?'"

Then the next thing they knew, they were in a crash.

"I just know we flipped twice, and I got out and called the police," said Latasha.

Neighbors went outside and began recording the aftermath, including the alleged driver looking for a bottle of liquor.

What's next:

The two 20-year-old passengers say they filed a police report, reported the incident to Lyft, and are looking for attorneys. So far, they are still waiting to hear back.

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