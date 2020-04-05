Detroit mail handler passes away from COVID-19 

A Detroit postal worker has passed away from coronavirus, officials with the National Postal Mail Handlers Union said.

Anthony Smith worked as a mail handler with Local 307 for thirty years. He was also a veteran who serve for 12 years in the Army.

Coworkers remember him as an honorable married man, who loved kids; he helped raised 15 kids.

“Anthony Smith will be deeply missed by family, friends and all that knew him. Please keep Brother Smith’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” said in a statement by the union.