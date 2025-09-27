Detroit man, 35, killed after running across I-75, police say

article

The Brief A Detroit man died after being hit by a vehicle while running across Interstate 75 Friday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near I-375. Police said the driver stopped and told troopers she couldn't stop in time after the man ran across the freeway in front of her.



A 35-year-old Detroit man died after being hit by a vehicle while running across Interstate 75 Friday night, Michigan State Police said.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near I-375.

MSP said they received reports of a man walking northbound in the southbound lanes. As troopers were on their way to the scene, they learned the man had been hit by a car.

When troopers arrived, they found the man in the travel lanes. First aid was administered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police said the driver stopped and told troopers she had been heading south on I-75 when the man ran across the freeway in front of her and she couldn’t stop in time.

The highway was closed for an investigation.

What they're saying:

"At this time we don’t know why the pedestrian was on the freeway," F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. "We want to remind the community that it is never a good idea to walk along the freeway, and in fact it is illegal."

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.