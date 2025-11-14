Detroit man accused of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter last year

The Brief A Detroit man is accused of fatally abusing his girlfriend's daughter last year. Charges were just filed against Lovenia Spivey for the November 2024 death of the 3-year-old girl. The victim died of blunt force trauma to the head a few days after she was found suffering injuries.



A Detroit man is now charged with murder for the death of his girlfriend's daughter a year ago.

Lovenia Spivey, 21, is facing a felony murder charge and first-degree child abuse charge for the November 2024 death.

What we know:

The victim was found suffering injuries inside a home in the 14000 block of Riverview Street in Detroit around 2:40 a.m. Nov. 15, 2024. She was taken to a hospital, where authorities say she died a few days later.

According to the medical examiner, she died from blunt force trauma to the head after Spivey allegedly assaulted her.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why it took a year for charges to be filed.

What's next:

Spivey is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.