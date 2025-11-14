Detroit man accused of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter last year
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is now charged with murder for the death of his girlfriend's daughter a year ago.
Lovenia Spivey, 21, is facing a felony murder charge and first-degree child abuse charge for the November 2024 death.
What we know:
The victim was found suffering injuries inside a home in the 14000 block of Riverview Street in Detroit around 2:40 a.m. Nov. 15, 2024. She was taken to a hospital, where authorities say she died a few days later.
According to the medical examiner, she died from blunt force trauma to the head after Spivey allegedly assaulted her.
What we don't know:
It is unclear why it took a year for charges to be filed.
What's next:
Spivey is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.
The Source: This information is from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.