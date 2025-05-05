Detroit man accused of using daughter to help in home invasion

The Brief A Detroit man is accused of using his daughter in a home invasion. Detroit police were able to track down the father and take him into custody. He was given a $75,000 cash bond for multiple home invasion charges.



A Detroit man was arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion and car theft.

Meanwhile, it is also who he allegedly brought with him to commit the crimes that has people raising eyebrows.

What they're saying:

When police responded to the home invasion on Marquette Drive across from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Plant, the suspect had already fled the scene. However, when he was caught, prosecutors say he wasn't alone; he had his 11-year-old daughter with him.

Neighbors look out for one another in the area, so news of an attempted home invasion is taken very seriously, including by neighbor David Bridges.

"This is my neighborhood. I love this neighborhood actually," he said. "I have seen a lot of stuff up and down this block but."

Bridges admits he’s never heard of anything like this happening around the area. The suspect, Andre Broadenax, was arrested on the night of April 29. He was accused of breaking into a home in Detroit while also accused of arriving in a stolen car out of Dearborn Heights.

Dig deeper:

The Wayne County Prosecutor says Broadenax wasn't alone, as he allegedly forced his 11-year-old daughter to help commit the crimes.

Detroit police were able to track down the father and take him into custody, leaving those in the neighborhood to wonder what could lead to such an apparent desperate act.

Broadenax was given a $75,000 cash bond for multiple home invasion charges, car theft charges, and inducing a minor to commit a felony.

If he is able to post the bond, he will be placed on home arrest and wear a GPS tether.