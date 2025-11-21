Detroit man arrested after 2-hour standoff with police charged with murder, mutilation

article

The Brief A Detroit man who was arrested after a two-hour standoff with police was charged in connection to the murder of a 27-year-old. Michael Knox got into a fight with the victim before allegedly shooting him with a shotgun. The victim's body was dumped in a nearby vacant lot, where police found him after he was reported missing.



A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an individual in his 20s who was reported missing in October.

Michael Lovell-J Knox, 39, is accused of killing Christian Epps, 27, after the two got into a fight at a home on the city's north side.

Big picture view:

Knox appeared before a judge in the 36th District Court on Friday. He was remanded to custody after Magistrate Delphia Burton denied bond.

The arraignment happened after charges were announced in a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

He was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, mutilation of a dead body, and two counts of felony firearm.

Knox was initially arrested on Nov. 17 after a standoff with police at a residence on Glenfield Avenue.

Dig deeper:

The victim was first reported missing on Oct. 30 by his mother.

According to police, both Epps and Knox were at a home in the 19300 block of Fleming Street when the two got into a physical altercation. It escalated to the point that Knox produced a shotgun and killed Epps.

Knox then allegedly disposed of the victim's body at a different location.

Police found Epps' body was found nearby in a vacant lot. Two weeks later, an investigation by police led officers to a home in the 12100 block of Glenfield Avenue where Knox barricaded himself inside.

The department's special response team was activated and eventually took Knox into custody after a two-hour standoff.

What's next:

Knox will be back in court on Dec. 3 for a probable cause conference. His preliminary exam is scheduled for Dec. 10.