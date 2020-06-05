Detroit man busted after going 140 mph down I-94, crashing into railroad crossing controls

Chesterfield Township Police ended a high-speed police chase Wednesday when the suspect behind the wheel of a black Pontiac crashed into part of a railroad control console.

Shortly after midnight June 3, officers with Chesterfield were alerted by state police that a vehicle had fled squad cars going 140 mph down I-94.

Locating the suspect exiting the interstate at 21 Mile Road, the driver, now identified as Terrence Smith of Detroit, continued fleeing officers.

Speeding down 21 Mile Road before running a red light and turning southbound on Gratiot Avenue, Smith led police by going over 105 mph. After going through Hall Road, he lost control of his Pontiac and crashed into railroad track crossing controls just north of Henry B Joy Boulevard in Clinton Township.

Not done yet, the suspect then fled on foot from a totaled black Pontiac sedan before being quickly apprehended by Chesterfield Police.

The 25-year-old was lodged Wednesday morning at the Macomb County jail and was set free on a $1,000 bond.

Advertisement

Smith is charged with felony fleeing/eluding and a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license.