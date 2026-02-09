Detroit man, Cass Tech alum brought to US at 4 years old, detained by ICE

The Brief A Detroit man who was taken to the US at 4 years old was arrested by ICE. Alcides Caceras, a Cass Tech alum who attended Wayne State is currently being detained. Documents



Family and friends claim 23-year-old, Alcides Caceres, grew up in Detroit, graduated from Cass Tech, and has a successful business.

The backstory:

Documents show he came to this country illegally from Honduras when he was 4 years old - and now he has been detained by Immigration Customs Enforcement for over a month.

His attorney says there are defenses in his case, but being in jail is not right.



"He’s been here since he was a baby," said a friend who goes by the name Plezo. "You know he went to college in high school here, so that’s all you know."

FOX 2: "When you found out that ice got him, what went through your mind?

"I thought maybe it was a typo," he said. "You know somebody text me the wrong information."

FOX 2: "What would you say to people that say even though he's 4 years old, he wasn’t here legally he had 20 years to get citizenship, he should be out."

"It's not that he hasn't tried," Plezo said. "He's made different attempts trying to go through things by the book as they would say, is not as simple as it may seem."

Joe Williams is the attorney for Caceres and says this is a widespread issue.

"They are being picked up off the street, with no probable cause, no (tangible) suspicion," he said. "They’re being thrown in jail. They are being told, 'Prove to us that you’re not a flight risk, you’re not in danger.'"

FOX 2: "What defenses do you have to keep your client here in this country?"

"We’re not gonna comment on the specifics of a specific case," Williams said.

Caceres is now facing the risk of being sent back to a place he can't remember.

"He knows this and he's feeling pressure," Plezo said. "He’s going through a lot of emotions right now.

"He’s eating bologna sandwiches and oatmeal every day and they’re treating him like he’s not a human."

There’s a GoFundMe account HERE.

Also, no court date has yet been set.