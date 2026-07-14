Detroit man charged in deadly shooting of Chrysler Elementary janitor
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man connected to a deadly shooting at an elementary school has been charged.
Big picture view:
Officials say 43-year-old Kevin Flagg has been charged in connection with the shooting of 25-year-old Devin Burns in Detroit at Chrysler Elementary School.
Burns worked as a janitor at the school.
On July 2 just after 5:15 p.m., Detroit police were called to the school for a reported shooting. When they arrived, police found Burns on the ground with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police say it is alleged that the shooting occurred after an altercation between Flagg and Burns that turned into a fight. That was when Flagg allegedly took a gun out and shot Burns.
What's next:
Flagg has been charged with:
- One count of Second-Degree Murder
- One count of Manslaughter – Statutory Short Form
- Two counts of Felony Firearm.
He was arraigned on July 11 and received a $250,000 cash/surety bond.
On Monday, Flagg’s bond was reduced to $150,000 cash/surety.
A Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for July 20 and the Preliminary Examination is scheduled for July 27.