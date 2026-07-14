Detroit man charged in deadly shooting of Chrysler Elementary janitor

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The Brief Officials say 43-year-old Kevin Flagg has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at an elementary school. Police say it is alleged that the shooting occurred after an altercation between Flagg and Burns that turned into a fight.



A Detroit man connected to a deadly shooting at an elementary school has been charged.

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Officials say 43-year-old Kevin Flagg has been charged in connection with the shooting of 25-year-old Devin Burns in Detroit at Chrysler Elementary School.

Burns worked as a janitor at the school.

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On July 2 just after 5:15 p.m., Detroit police were called to the school for a reported shooting. When they arrived, police found Burns on the ground with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say it is alleged that the shooting occurred after an altercation between Flagg and Burns that turned into a fight. That was when Flagg allegedly took a gun out and shot Burns.

What's next:

Flagg has been charged with:

One count of Second-Degree Murder

One count of Manslaughter – Statutory Short Form

Two counts of Felony Firearm.

He was arraigned on July 11 and received a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

On Monday, Flagg’s bond was reduced to $150,000 cash/surety.

A Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for July 20 and the Preliminary Examination is scheduled for July 27.

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