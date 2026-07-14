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Detroit man charged in deadly shooting of Chrysler Elementary janitor

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 14, 2026 1:56 PM EDT
Published July 14, 2026 1:56 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Officials say 43-year-old Kevin Flagg has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at an elementary school.
    • Police say it is alleged that the shooting occurred after an altercation between Flagg and Burns that turned into a fight.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man connected to a deadly shooting at an elementary school has been charged.

Big picture view:

Officials say 43-year-old Kevin Flagg has been charged in connection with the shooting of 25-year-old Devin Burns in Detroit at Chrysler Elementary School.

Burns worked as a janitor at the school.

Related

One dead at Chrysler Elementary School in Detroit after fight turns into shooting
article

One dead at Chrysler Elementary School in Detroit after fight turns into shooting

One man is dead after a shooting at a Detroit elementary school Thursday evening.

On July 2 just after 5:15 p.m., Detroit police were called to the school for a reported shooting. When they arrived, police found Burns on the ground with a gunshot wound in his chest.  He was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Police say it is alleged that the shooting occurred after an altercation between Flagg and Burns that turned into a fight. That was when Flagg allegedly took a gun out and shot Burns. 

What's next:

Flagg has been charged with: 

  • One count of Second-Degree Murder
  • One count of Manslaughter – Statutory Short Form
  • Two counts of Felony Firearm.

He was arraigned on July 11 and received a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

On Monday, Flagg’s bond was reduced to $150,000 cash/surety. 

A Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for July 20 and the Preliminary Examination is scheduled for July 27.

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