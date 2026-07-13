Hall Road reopens after motorcycle crash in Macomb Twp.

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The Brief A crash possibly involving a white pickup truck and a motorcycle had westbound Hall Road shut down at Heydenreich Road. It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash.



A motorcycle crash on Hall Road in Macomb Township had the roadway shut down while police investigated.

Big picture view:

On Monday, a crash possibly involving a white pickup truck and a motorcycle had westbound Hall Road shut down at Heydenreich Road. Traffic appeared to be stopped as police investigated the scene.

The road has since reopened as the scene cleared.

SkyFOX flew over the crash where the damaged motorcycle can be seen lying on the side of the road. Meanwhile, the white pickup is sitting in the middle of the roadway with its airbags deployed.

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash and the conditions of those involved.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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