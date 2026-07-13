Gunman in Great Lakes Crossing shooting released without charges

The Brief The 22-year-old involved in the deadly shooting at an Auburn Hills mall has been released from jail. No charges have been announced in the case, which included gunfire breaking out at Great Lakes Crossing on Saturday. The case could end up being one of self-defense, an attorney said.



The 22-year-old involved in a deadly shooting at the Great Lakes Crossing mall in Oakland Hills has been released from jail, the arresting police department said.

Auburn Hills police said the shooter, a Detroit resident and CPL holder, was cooperating with the investigation.

According to a news release from police sent over the weekend, the shooter had been involved in an altercation with two other men inside a food court bathroom inside the mall.

Later in the day, the two men saw the shooter in the food court area and attacked the shooter, leading to a fight before gunfire broke out. A 20-year-old Pontiac man died and a 19-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Great Lakes Crossing reopens after shooting

The mall in Auburn Hills has since reopened following the deadly shooting two days earlier when police were called to the building around 5:20 p.m.

It's a stark contrast to Monday night when operations had returned to normal inside the building.

But now, more than 48 hours later, no charges have been brought.

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What they're saying:

FOX 2 asked a defense attorney about the potential outcomes.

While there is a no-weapons policy stated near the entrance of Great Lakes Crossing, it is only one factor in whether police and prosecutors view the case as self-defense.

"It would still be the issue of whether or not you honestly feared for your life and was it reasonable. It doesn’t matter if you took a gun in when you are not supposed to. You still have the self-defense argument," said attorney Elias Muawad.