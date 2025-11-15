Detroit man charged in death of 3-year-old girl

article

A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend's daughter.

Lovenia Spivey was arraigned Saturday on charges of homicide and child abuse, exactly one year after he allegedly assaulted a 3-year-old girl.

Police arrested Spivey on Nov. 15, 2024 the day medics were called to a residence on the 14000 block of Riverview Street in Detroit.

They arrived around 2:40 a.m. and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

She was pronounced dead three days later.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner later said blunt force trauma was the cause of the victim's death.

More details will become available at the preliminary exam, expected on Dec. 1.