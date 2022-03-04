Detroit man charged with beating 3-month-old twins, animal abuse

article

A 32-year-old Detroit man has been arrested on charges of abusing 3-month-old twin babies as well as cruelty to animals, Warren police said.

On Friday members of the Warren Special Operations Unit and United States Marshals located and arrested Darius Julius Hammond-Swain in Farmington Hills.

The twins were discovered to have suffered past and present physical abuse. Police said one infant had fluid on both sides of the brain and the other had a skull fracture. One infant has been released from the hospital and the other is still admitted. Both are expected to suffer long-term effects from the assault, said Warren Police Commissioner Willaim Dwyer.

The infants were admitted to Children's Hospital in Detroit by their parents on Feb. 26. Child Protective Services responded and officers say that the injuries took place at the Extended Stay Hotel in Warren.

One day later, Warren Animal Control officers took custody of a cat that had been in the hotel room. The cat was taken to a veterinarian for care due visible injuries to its head and face. The veterinarian advised the cat showed signs of both old and recent physical abuse.

"It is especially heinous when the victims of violent crime are defenseless infants and pets. I am relieved that this suspect was quickly taken into custody and no longer poses a threat to the public at large," Dwyer said in a statement.

Bond was set at $1,000,000 with a GPS tether and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 22.

