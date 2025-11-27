Detroit man in critical condition following Rochester Hills shooting
ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH (Fox 2) - A Detroit man was left in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thanksgiving.
Police said two people, one from Rochester Hills and another from Detroit were taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
The victim, 44, was found with blood on his clothing outside a condominium in the 1300 block of Rochdale Court just after 4 a.m.
Officers recovered a .44 caliber semi-automatic handgun at the scene.