Metro Detroit weather: Bitter cold weekend with negative wind chills ahead

By
Published  December 12, 2025 6:45am EST
Bitter cold weekend ahead

The week ends calm, but the cold is really starting to settle in for the weekend.

    • Friday will be mostly dry, but it will be a bitterly cold weekend.
    • Sunday morning, wind chills will be in the negatives, with many areas waking up to a double-digit negative feel.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - After a wild week of weather, a calm finish is on the way, but it leads into a bitter cold weekend.

VIEW: Detroit warming centers

Snow sneaks back in tonight but winds down early Saturday morning and doesn’t amount to much. Totals land on either side of a half inch. 

Then the bitter cold takes over, with wind chills dropping below zero Sunday morning. Many areas should expect double-digit negative wind chills.

What's next:

But! The cold won’t last forever. 

Temps ease next week, and we climb close to 40 by Wednesday, likely getting there Thursday. 

