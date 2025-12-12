Metro Detroit weather: Bitter cold weekend with negative wind chills ahead

The Brief Friday will be mostly dry, but it will be a bitterly cold weekend. Sunday morning, wind chills will be in the negatives, with many areas waking up to a double-digit negative feel.



After a wild week of weather, a calm finish is on the way, but it leads into a bitter cold weekend.

Snow sneaks back in tonight but winds down early Saturday morning and doesn’t amount to much. Totals land on either side of a half inch.

Then the bitter cold takes over, with wind chills dropping below zero Sunday morning. Many areas should expect double-digit negative wind chills.

What's next:

But! The cold won’t last forever.

Temps ease next week, and we climb close to 40 by Wednesday, likely getting there Thursday.