Metro Detroit weather: Bitter cold weekend with negative wind chills ahead
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After a wild week of weather, a calm finish is on the way, but it leads into a bitter cold weekend.
VIEW: Detroit warming centers
Snow sneaks back in tonight but winds down early Saturday morning and doesn’t amount to much. Totals land on either side of a half inch.
Then the bitter cold takes over, with wind chills dropping below zero Sunday morning. Many areas should expect double-digit negative wind chills.
What's next:
But! The cold won’t last forever.
Temps ease next week, and we climb close to 40 by Wednesday, likely getting there Thursday.