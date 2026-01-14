Detroit man with dementia found after going missing after hospital release

article

Detroit police say a missing elderly man was recovered on Wednesday.

Bobbie King was last seen leaving a hospital over the weekend, causing police to ask the public for help.

King, 81, had not been seen since he was discharged from a hospital in the 4200 block of Antoine, which is where the Detroit Medical Center's downtown hospital is located.

His caretaker said he has dementia and other health problems - which led to growing concerns until his recovery this afternoon.