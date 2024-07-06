Detroit man drowns in White Lake boating accident

article

A 62-year-old Detroit man died after falling out of a boat on Friday evening in White Lake Township.

Christopher Edward Vaquera was a passenger on his brother's boat at 6:30 p.m. July 5. According to police, he stood up to walk to the back of the boat to get a beverage, when he lost his balance and plunged into the lake.

Vaquera's brother, a 65-year-old Highland Township resident, tossed a flotation device out, but Vaquera was unable to stay above water.

Two kayakers witnessed the incident and pulled Vaquera to shore.

White Lake Township Fire Department paramedics were unable to revive him at the scene.

Police said alcohol appeared to be a factor in the incident.