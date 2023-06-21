Detroit man found with gunshot wound in Southfield hotel parking lot

article

Southfield police responded to a shooting at a hotel early Wednesday morning after reports of a gunshot victim.

After arriving at the Radisson Hotel, they located a 25-year-old Detroit man who had been struck and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Emergency measures were initiated before the victim was taken to the hospital.

The scene unfolded around 2:21 a.m. after both the police department and the fire and rescue team were dispatched to 26555 Telegraph Road, according to a release from Southfield police.

A 32-year-old man from Oak Park was arrested in connection to the shooting.

MORE: 2 Detroit gas station arson incidents happen within 12 hours; one with blowtorch inside store

The victim remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796- 5500