Detroit man found with gunshot wound in Southfield hotel parking lot

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Police search for shell casings outside the Radisson Hotel in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police responded to a shooting at a hotel early Wednesday morning after reports of a gunshot victim.

After arriving at the Radisson Hotel, they located a 25-year-old Detroit man who had been struck and was suffering from life-threatening injuries. 

Emergency measures were initiated before the victim was taken to the hospital. 

The scene unfolded around 2:21 a.m. after both the police department and the fire and rescue team were dispatched to 26555 Telegraph Road, according to a release from Southfield police. 

A 32-year-old man from Oak Park was arrested in connection to the shooting. 

The victim remains in critical condition at the hospital. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796- 5500