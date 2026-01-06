Detroit man had child porn collection of 80K videos, say prosecutor

article

The Brief Joseph Trapp is facing 10 counts related to child pornography. The Detroit man allegedly had 80,000 videos and over 7,000 pictures. Trapp was a registered sex offender and given a $1 million bond.



A Detroit man accused of child pornography has been charged with 10 counts on Tuesday in Wayne County district court.

The backstory:

Joseph Trapp of Detroit was given a $1 million cash surety after a "disturbing" amount of child pornographic images and videos totaling nearly 100,000 files.

Prosecutors say that a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the investigation of Trapp.

Over 2,500 files of child porn directly linked to his IP address, emails and phone numbers were allegedly found. The IP addresses were then traced to the defendant's residence along with the phone numbers and address.

There was a search warrant conducted on the IP address, emails, and each one had independent findings of the defendant obtaining this material of 7,000 images and photos, 80,000 videos.

Trapp, who is a registered sex offender, has two previous offenses - possession of child sexually abusive material from 2007 and in Indiana, a possession of child pornography offense in 2002.

He was arraigned in a hospital bed for medical reasons.