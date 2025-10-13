Detroit man killed in Port Huron shooting, suspect arrested

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed at a gas station in Port Huron late Monday evening. Police say a suspect was arrested and is cooperating with investigators.



One person is dead in Port Huron after a shooting at a gas station, according to police on Monday.

Timeline:

On Oct. 13 just after 4:30 p.m., Port Huron officials were called out to a gas station on the 1300 block of Military Street with reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man from Detroit on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders arrived and took the man to a hospital where he later died.

Port Huron police say a 36-year-old woman was arrested without incident and is cooperating with investigators.

What you can do:

Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with additional details is asked to contact the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415.