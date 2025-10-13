Detroit man killed in Port Huron shooting, suspect arrested
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person is dead in Port Huron after a shooting at a gas station, according to police on Monday.
Timeline:
On Oct. 13 just after 4:30 p.m., Port Huron officials were called out to a gas station on the 1300 block of Military Street with reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man from Detroit on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
First responders arrived and took the man to a hospital where he later died.
Port Huron police say a 36-year-old woman was arrested without incident and is cooperating with investigators.
What you can do:
Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with additional details is asked to contact the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415.