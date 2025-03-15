Detroit man sentenced for role in drug distribution network

article

Joseph Twilley, 65 years old, of Detroit, was sentenced to just over 13 years in prison for overseeing a drug-trafficking network that officials said was laundering money and moving kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin.

Twilley was able to obtain kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when drug prices skyrocketed as supplies dwindled. DEA and FBI’s investigation culminated in the seizure of 15 kilograms of cocaine shipped from California in a hidden compartment in a vehicle. Agents then searched Twilley’s residence and recovered heroin, fentanyl, multiple firearms, and bulk currency. IRS CI uncovered hundreds of thousands of dollars that Twilley laundered through various bank accounts for businesses he set up to hide his drug proceeds from law enforcement.

Acting United States Attorney Julie Beck announced the sentence after United States District Judge Laurie J. Michelson made her ruling.

Along with Beck were several other officials who worked on the investigation, including; Andrew Lawton, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Drug Enforcement Administration, Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Charles E. Miller, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations, Detroit Field Division.

"Our office works collaboratively with our federal law enforcement partners to hold drug traffickers accountable for distributing opioids and other illegal drugs into our communities while profiting handsomely and trying to hide and launder their drug proceeds. We have to stop not only the drug trafficking, but we have to remove the financial incentive to truly take down an organization like Twilley’s," Beck said.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Southeast Regional Strike Force, an Initiative that provides for the establishment of permanent multi-agency task force teams that work side-by-side in the same location. This co-located model enables agents from different agencies to collaborate on intelligence-driven, multi-jurisdictional operations to disrupt and dismantle the most significant drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations. Assistant United States Attorneys Andrea Hutting and Rajesh Prasad prosecuted the case for the United States.