Detroit man starts movement of Father's First to urge men to step up

A Detroit dad who grew up without a father is starting a new movement to break the cycle. He is urging men to step up and be a father first.

"When my daughter was born, I felt the love that I was missing," said Michael Phillips, Jr.

Phillips is a doting dad who doesn't really have one, who has been out of the picture, since his last photo with his, was taken when he was 14.



"When my mom left my father he kind of disappeared, he wasn't there for me anymore," he said.

Growing up as one of eight children, one mother, there were plenty of struggles.

"Sometimes we did not eat because there was not anything to eat," he said.

On his block growing up on Detroit's east side, so many of his friends shared the same story of broken families.

"I was in the neighborhood where it was really bad, so I was really just living to survive," he said.

Michael knew he wanted to break that cycle in his family and inspire others too, creating the Father's First movement last year.

"The Father's First movement is to remind guys before you pick up that gun or before you pick up that liquor bottle or whatever you guys do, think about your kids first and live for them," he said.

Seminars, camaraderie and events - showcasing his first event on Father's Day.

"I was able to bring men together that didn't know each other, with their kids and their ladies and we were able to talk, laugh and play," he said.

He's lost three brothers, on top of that, countless friends to violence. And looking around at his city where crime stats are creeping up, he wants to show men and fathers that your kids can keep you out of trouble.

"At any given moment one decision can change your life but not just your life, your kids' life and they don't deserve that," Michael said.

