Men charged for breaking into ATM with truck, going on Somerset shopping spree

article

Two men have been federally charged for breaking into a Metro Detroit bank's ATM machine and going for a shopping spree at Somerset Mall this fall.

The backstory:

Darrl Edwards and Braylon Marshall have been identified using surveillance video, accused of using a stolen Ford F-350 to rip off the front of a bank's ATM with chains, then using the roughly stolen $138,000 in cash to shop with.

There are two other suspects along with Houston residents Edwards and Marshall, who have yet to be identified yet from the caper, which took place in late September.

Investigators said in the early morning hours of Sept. 27, the four used hooks and chains on the ATM, forcing it open and causing an estimated $80,000 of damage to the machine.

Edwards, from Houston, allegedly served as the lookout inside a rented Nissan Rogue while Marshall and another man were using an F-350 believed to be stolen from a Roseville dealership.

The F-350 was abandoned and the four went back to a hotel near the bank.

Later that day the suspects went to Somerset in Troy to spend the stolen cash from the ATM.

"The cell phone data, license plate readers, and surveillance video from the mall show Edwards arrived in his Nissan around 11 a.m. and left at approximately 5 p.m.," the criminal complaint said. "Edwards, Suspect-2m and the two other men purchased items from various stores, including high-end retail stores, walking out with multiple bags of merchandise they paid for in cash."

Dig deeper:

Although Somerset is not specifically named in the complaint, one of the surveillance photos shows the suspects in front of a Neiman Marcus. The only store location in Michigan is at Somerset in Troy.

Photo evidence of Darryl Edwards from the federal complaint.

Investigators said Edwards has an extensive criminal history including felony conviction for theft in Texas in 2006, possession of a controlled substance in Texas in 2009, 2020 and transporting/selling a controlled substance in Arizona in 2015.

The full complaint can be read below: