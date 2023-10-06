Detroit man who killed man during card game found guilty of murder

article

A Detroit man who shot and killed another man over a card game in 2021 was found guilty of murder Friday.

Authorities said Lashawn Wells, 46, shot 41-year-old Marquell Scholar, of Sterling Heights, nine times during an argument while playing a card game in March 2021.

Wells will be sentenced Oct. 25.

"That a game of cards should result in murder is a tragedy, and I am grateful to see the jury bring accountability to this senseless crime," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

