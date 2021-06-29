Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan engaged to wed Dr. Sonia Hassan

Mayor Mike Duggan and Dr. Sonia Hassan are engaged.

The city of Detroit confirmed a Michigan Chronicle report that Mayor Mike Duggan and Dr. Sonia Hassan have recently become engaged to be married.

Dr. Hassan is Associate Vice President and Founder of the Office of Women’s Health at Wayne State University.

"Sonia and I couldn’t be happier and we’re looking forward to building our lives together," Duggan said in a release to the Chronicle. The two intend to be married in a small family ceremony at a date to be set this fall."

Duggan was caught up in controversy in the fall of 2019 when he was linked to Hassan's Make Your Date program by a report from the Detroit inspector general. The report stated that Duggan gave preferential treatment to the program and that certain emails were deleted by City employees.

The report says the mayor picked the Make Your Date prenatal health program as the city's choice to fight infant mortality instead of going through the regular selection process it was supposed to go through.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced in April that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was cleared of all wrong-doing in the controversy involving the Wayne State University program run by Hassan who he was linked with.

The investigation was started after a Detroit Free Press report that linked the mayor to the director of Make Your Date, Hassan. The relationship between Duggan and Make Your Date was not clear.

In the report, the OIG determined that, while Duggan did not violate city policies or laws, the treatment of the charity was "not best practice for good governance".

Duggan has maintained that he and his office did nothing wrong.