Detroit mayoral candidate Mary Sheffield accepting free tickets sparks scrutiny

The Brief A mayoral candidate for Detroit is facing backlash over free concert tickets. A recent post on Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield’s Instagram shows a shout-out from hip-hop artist Jeezy during a performance. In a statement, Sheffield’s spokesperson said the council president didn’t violate any ordinance.



The front-runner in Detroit's mayoral race is facing some tough scrutiny over whether she received free concert tickets.

FOX 2 has learned that the city's ethics board will investigate whether Council President Mary Sheffield did anything wrong.

Big picture view:

A recent post on Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield’s Instagram shows a shout-out from hip-hop artist Jeezy during a performance in Detroit last week.

On Monday, a Detroit Free Press article reported that the Detroit mayoral candidate could face an ethics investigation for receiving tickets to that same concert.

"When I reached out to the campaign to get their take on this, I wanted to know, first of all, did the councilwoman ask for the tickets? She did. Did she take the tickets? They said she did not, but they mentioned this isn’t the first time someone has offered her tickets. I asked if she had taken tickets before, and they wouldn’t answer. I also asked who she gave the tickets to, and they wouldn’t answer," said Detroit Free Press Government Watchdog Columnist ML Elrick.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Sheffield’s spokesperson said the council president didn’t violate any ordinance and added: "It’s unfortunate that our opponent and his campaign continue to supply columnists with frivolous information in an attempt to influence the outcome of this election."

Her mayoral opponent, Reverend Solomon Kinloch, released his own response to the news, saying in part: "Detroiters still carry the scars of systemic corruption. That culture of corruption bankrupted our city and destroyed public trust. Watching leaders trade their public office for personal perks, Detroit cannot go back."

FOX 2 looked up Detroit’s Code of Ethics Ordinance on gifts, which states:

"A public servant shall not accept gifts, gratuities, honoraria, or other things of value from any person or company doing business or seeking to do business with the city."

"Just because the building Comerica Bank happens to be in Detroit, I don’t think that precludes the powers that be from giving her a couple of concert tickets. I don’t think concert tickets are going to raise the ethical question of Mary Sheffield and the ethics policy. I’d be shocked if there were a real investigation," said FOX 2's Charlie Langton.