Detroit Mayoral Race: Mary Sheffield leads crowded field in August Primary

By Jack Nissen
Published  August 5, 2025 9:56pm EDT
Detroit Mayor
    • A crowded primary for Detroit mayor will be whittled down to two people during the August voting round.
    • Mary Sheffield was the first to advance to the November run-off.
    • The successor to Mike Duggan will have to fill a seat that hasn't been left vacant in over 12 years.

(FOX 2) - A crowded field for Detroit mayor entered the August Primary with a lot of uncertainty about who would come out on top.

While polling placed some candidates with the best chances of winning, nonpartisan campaigns for mayor can often bring their own surprises.

Big picture view:

Mary Sheffield will advance to the November election following a dominant run in the Detroit mayoral campaign. The Associated Press declared her at least one of the two candidates that will face off for the city's top seat.

Detroit could be looking at its first-ever female mayor if Sheffield wins. 

As of 10:15 p.m., both Solomon Kinloch and Saunteel Jenkins were sitting in second and third place in the primary. 

Mary Sheffield advances in Detroit mayoral primary

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield was the first to move on in the race for mayor after storming ahead in the August Primary.

The general election in November will help decide who will replace Mike Duggan, who has served as Detroit's mayor for 12 years. 

