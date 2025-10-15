Detroit Mayoral Race: Sheffield, Kinloch get in heated debate as election day creeps up

The Brief Reverend Solomon Kinloch and City Council President Mary Sheffield faced off in their first mayoral debate since the primaries. Both engaged in several heated rounds in a debate that covered everything from crime to city development. Election Day is on Nov. 4.



A fierce face-off took place in the race for Detroit's next mayor between the candidates Reverend Solomon Kinloch and City Council President Mary Sheffield.

Both engaged in several heated rounds in a debate that covered everything from crime to city development, and whether either of them would accept President Donald Trump sending in the military to handle public safety.

In many ways, it was the very face-off political observers were expecting.

What they're saying:

The Reverend Solomon Kinloch and City Council President Mary Sheffield traded barbs for a solid hour on crime, education, and neighborhood development, with each accusing the other of not being truthful about their experience levels and resumes.

Sheffield questioned Kinloch’s lack of experience in government and said he was a no-show at many community forums around town.

Kinloch retorted by saying Sheffield and her team expect Detroiters to kiss the ring of power brought on by what he called Sheffield’s privilege, being a member of a prominent family.

One of the key issues that came up was what both candidates would do about crime in the city, with violent crime already at historic lows according to government data.

"Now, while we’ve had historic record lows in crime in Detroit and just this year alone we’ve seen a reduction in all categories of violent crime, we know that one life lost is still far too many. I believe in a comprehensive holistic approach to public safety, rooted in strong partnerships," Sheffield said. "I will ensure that we are investing in prevention, expanding community violence intervention work, launching the city’s first-ever office of gun violence intervention, and also our mental health co-response as well."

"Detroiters deserve two things. They deserve safety and they deserve justice, and the reality is anytime you have a department that’s grading their own tests, you are going to have a problem with the fudging of the answers," said Kinloch.

The candidates were also asked if they would accept President Trump sending in the National Guard to bring down crime.

Sheffield said no. She stated that militarizing neighborhoods is not the solution, but she welcomes federal funding to support community-driven violence reduction.

Kinloch also said no to martial law-style military intervention but would welcome collaboration with the federal government—a similar answer there.

What's next:

Election Day is on Nov. 4 where Detroiters will decide who will take current Mayor Mike Duggan's place.

