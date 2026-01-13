Detroit men accused in drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old appears in court

The Brief A pre-trial for three men accused of killing a child during a shooting continued on Tuesday. Six-year-old Rylee Love was killed in a drive-by shooting on July 27. Only one witness took the stand, an intelligence analyst with Michigan State Police who tracked the defendants’ cell phone.



Love was inside his east side Detroit home playing when he was struck in the head by gunfire.

Big picture view:

Six-year-old Rylee Love was killed in a drive-by shooting on July 27. The men accused of pulling the trigger all appeared in court for continued testimony. This was day three of the preliminary exam, and the defense attorneys were all over this case.

Thirty-year-old Demontrel Wilson, 28-year-old Deonate Cherry, and 28-year-old Terrance Blue were all charged with first-degree murder, as well as many other felony charges. They are accused of shooting at a group of people at Anglin and Stender on Detroit’s east side, only to strike Rylee Love in the head with a bullet while he played inside his home.

Only one witness took the stand, an intelligence analyst with Michigan State Police who tracked the defendants’ cell phone pings leading up to the alleged shooting. Attorneys questioned the witness’s credibility and methods and tried to prove the data was speculation.

"How do you know the vehicle depicted in slide 16 made it to the Truth Homes as depicted in slide 18?" asked defense attorney Christopher Sinclair.

"In this instance, I recall seeing surveillance video of those three vehicles entering the Truth Homes. However, as I stated before, that vehicle is not relevant to my mapping," said MSP intelligence analyst Arianna Eidson. "So that is why I couldn’t tell you what make or model that vehicle is, because as far as I was concerned, I was concerned with the Buick that was relevant to my mapping."

The next court date is set for Feb. 12.