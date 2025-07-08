Detroit mentor accused of giving marijuana gummies to incarcerated teens

article

A Detroit man who worked as a mentor in the Juvenile Detention Center allegedly gave marijuana gummies to teens who were in custody at the facility.

Joseph Robinson, 22, is charged with four counts of furnishing a controlled substance to minors and four counts of furnishing contraband to prisoners for the alleged crime.

The backstory:

Robinson was working at the youth jail on July 2 when he allegedly provided four 17-year-old boys with cannabis gummies. Employees noticed the boys were lethargic and had impaired mental states, so they were taken to a hospital, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The next day, Robinson was arrested.

"There is simply no excuse for the defendant’s alleged behavior. It is especially reprehensible because the defendant was supposed to be a mentor to the young men housed at the JDF - and not a catalyst for criminal conduct. The result of his actions was the exact opposite of what this volunteer program was designed to be about," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.