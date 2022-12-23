Detroit Metro Airport flight disruptions numbered in the hundreds

Flyers traded freezing cold temperatures outside for long lines inside at Detroit Metro Airport. Despite worries over canceled flights, hundreds of people still descended on DTW Friday morning in hopes of catching their plane.

One flyer named Alenush said she left at 3 a.m. to catch a flight at 8:25 a.m.

"I was just so excited to go home and visit my family and spend time with my niece," she said. A five-hour buffer may seem extreme, but Alenush is trading cold and cloudy Michigan for sunny California. Who could blame her?

While many followed the same steps and left for the airport early, not all will make it to their destination.

According to FlightAware which tracks delays and cancelations at airports around the world - there have been over 300 disruptions to flights. Across the country, nearly 10,000 flights have been delayed or canceled.

So far, the expected snowfall hasn't been as extreme as predicted. Metro Detroit likely won't see more than 4 inches of snow in its most severe conditions - though some communities in northern Oakland County could get close to 5 inches.

The most worrying hazard will be the wind, which could make driving dangerous and send temperatures to below zero.

