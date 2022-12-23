Winter Weather in Southeast Michigan: Snow totals falling but wind gusts will send temps plummeting

There is some good news as you wake up this Friday morning when it comes to the details of this Winter Storm - the snow amounts are lower than previously forecast.

A large pocket of dry air hovered over Michigan late Thursday night and by doing so we are comfortable to reduce our snowfall projections with respect to this storm. At this point, it's fair to say that the majority of our viewers will get 2-4 inches by Saturday afternoon while spots farther north (up near Flint, Lapeer and Port Huron) could still see as much as 5 inches.

While this is good news for holiday travel on the roads, there still exists a dangerous winter situation unfolding today.

Winds are already picking up, gusting to around 35 mph as of 4 a.m. but those will increase today in combination with the temperatures plummeting. By Friday afternoon the peak winds will have arrived, blowing on average between 25-35 mph and gusting to nearly 50 mph.

This will create a wind chill between -15 and -20 degrees for the entire afternoon/evening/night hours Friday. We continue to keep our fingers crossed that we won't lose power, or we're in for a dangerous situation trying to keep warm.

Saturday morning we'll wake up with temperatures near 8 degrees and wind chills near -15 degrees. Light snow will still be falling in spots while the rest of us will deal with blowing snow.

Weather conditions improve throughout the late morning and afternoon but will never reach a "comfortable" level. Highs only get to 17 degrees and the wind chill will be 0 to -5. That said, I think you will be able to travel safely on the roads, just dress appropriately.

Christmas day improves again, with winds dropping to 10-20 mph and high temps near 21 (wind chills in single digits). The threat of snow on Christmas day remains very low.

Be safe out there everyone! It's better to take your time getting the that Christmas party than getting in an accident rushing.