Detroit Metro Airport launches free, reward loyalty program

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport announced a free DTW Reward loyalty perks program.

DTW Rewards include gift cards, airline miles and cash back for nearly every dollar spent at the airport, it said Monday in a release.

Customers can enroll in the program, at DTWRewards.com or by connecting to airport Wi-Fi.

"Members securely link their credit or debit card accounts to begin earning points as they shop and dine at DTW and more than 100 other participating airports," the release said,

The DTW Rewards program is open to the traveling public, airport employees and DTW Destination Pass holders. With a Destination Pass, non-ticketed visitors are granted same-day access to the Evans and McNamara terminals.

DTW partnered with Thanks Again, LLC and its GlidePathCX platform to bring DTW Rewards to fruition. GlidePathCX will allow DTW to capture real-time insights, including customer feedback through survey responses.

"DTW Rewards will give our customers another reason to enjoy our nearly 100 shops and restaurants at the number one ranked mega airport in North America," said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. "We pride ourselves on delivering an excellent customer experience at DTW. This program will provide us with data to help make our airport even better."

