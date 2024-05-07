Intentionally dumped oil closes West Bloomfield roads, police say

Police believe oil coating several West Bloomfield roads was intentionally dumped.

West Bloomfield Police Deputy Chief Dale Young said a call came at around 10:45 p.m. Monday from a witness who saw a box truck that appeared to be leaking oil onto the road near Square Lake and Middlebelt. As of Tuesday morning, that oil had coated the road between St. Joseph Street and Pine Ridge Road, and it had made its way into the neighborhood.

"Our preliminary investigation is showing that yes, it likely is intentional," Young said. "I've been doing this about 20 years, and I've certainly never dealt with anything like this."

Though the oily substance is not harmful, according to police, Square Lake is closed because the road is too slippery to drive on.

Cleanup efforts are underway, with crews covering the spill with sand.