She started from nothing and now she's on Oprah's list of favorite things. Not a bad bit of work for a local mom that hadn't planned on going into retail or fashion.

But heading into the holiday season, Ashley Garner is hoping to take her Melt Fit athleisure brand to the next level. She already feels on cloud nine over its success.

"That's like the list to be on," she said, referring to Oprah Winfrey's Favorite tings 2021 list. "So everybody wants what Oprah says yah know? If Oprah says 'buy this' people are buying it."

Before she was selling clothes, Garner was a Cass Tech and Wayne State grad with a degree in Human resources. But after she couldn't find a full time job, her natural business instinct kicked in.

"I had to find ways to make ends meet. I started selling those sweat belts - the ones that help you work out and keep you tucked in," Garner said. "I used to pull up at a grocery store and pop my trunk and people would come and buy the sweat belts."

The sweat belts are still for sale. But so are jackets, sports bras, and jackets. The leggings are what made Oprah's list.

"I’m not typically into colored leggings," her website reads. "But these come in subdued dark shades and are made to enhance curves with medium compression, ample stretch, and a high waistline. Extra points for the side pocket to hold your cell phone or keys."

"She said they were basically perfect," said Garner. "That's just the best thing she could have said. She loved the fact they had a pocket on them and that they come up high."

While they're available online, people can also purchase them at F45 Training West Bloomfield on the morning of Dec. 18