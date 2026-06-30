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Detroit mother of 7-year-old shooting victim sounds off on 'ShotSpotter' tech to city leaders

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 30, 2026 5:55 PM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 5:55 PM EDT
Mother, aunt of 7-year-old shooting victim
Mother, aunt of 7-year-old shooting victim

Mother, aunt of 7-year-old shooting victim

Jacquees continues to recover at Children's Hospital. In fact, he had another procedure today. But as Jacquees continues to recover and the police investigation continues, his mom still has so many questions.

The Brief

    • Lakesha Brooks' 7-year-old son, Jacquees Moore, was injured during a shooting that also killed her 23-year-old nephew, Willie Key.
    • The tragic scene played out Wednesday night in the area of Burgess between I-96 and Fenkell.
    • Meanwhile, Brooks spoke before the Detroit City Council to advocate for the ShotSpotter technology.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The mother of a 7-year-old child who was shot in Detroit is now speaking about ShotSpotter technology to city officials. 

Big picture view:

It has been nearly a week since Lakesha Brooks' 7-year-old son, Jacquees Moore, was injured during a shooting that also killed her 23-year-old nephew, Willie Key.

The tragic scene played out Wednesday night in the area of Burgess between I-96 and Fenkell where police found the two victims.

Detroit police say they are continuing to search for the person who shot them.

Meanwhile, mother Lakesha Brooks spoke before the Detroit City Council to advocate for the ShotSpotter technology.

Related

'Need justice:' Detroit man shot and killed, 7-year-old injured in shooting on city's west side
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'Need justice:' Detroit man shot and killed, 7-year-old injured in shooting on city's west side

Detroit police are continuing to search for the person who shot and killed a 23-year-old man and injured the victim's 7-year-old cousin.

What's next:

Jacquees continues to recover at Children's Hospital. He had another procedure Tuesday, but as Jacquees continues to recover and the police investigation continues, his mom still has so many questions.

FOX 2 contacted Detroit police, and they tell us there's no update to release at this time.

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