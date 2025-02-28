Detroit mother charged in alleged murder of 9-year-old son

The Brief A 41-year-old Detroit mom was held without bond on first-degree murder and child abuse charges Friday. Brandee Pierce allegedly smothered her son before burying him in a shallow grave in her backyard. The defendant was arrested in Georgia on an unrelated charge involving her surviving son before being extradited back to Michigan.



A 9-year-old boy was allegedly smothered and buried by his own mother. She bought the shovel and wheelbarrow weeks before.

What they're saying:

41-year-old Brandee Pierce will stay in jail with her bond denied, in the atrocious murder of her son, 9-year-old Zamar King.

FOX 2 broke about this tragedy in January, at this vacant home where contractors made the disturbing find.

"They discovered in a very shallow grave behind the garage what appeared to be a foot and part of a shin sticking out of the ground," said Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

Detroit police suspected early on it was a child. Their worst fears were revealed in an autopsy that showed it was Zamar King, partially buried and partially decomposed.

His final moments were laid out in court Friday.

"We believe the evidence will show the defendant smothered and suffocated Zamar and that the defendant heard his last gasping breath and decided to walk away. When the defendant came back, Zamar was blue, and instead of helping him, she decided to bind his arms and legs, put him in a wagon, and take him out into the hole that she had dug in her backyard and buried him," said prosecutor Tina Ripley in court.

The backstory:

In October, Pierce allegedly ordered a shovel and wagon from Walmart before digging a hole behind her garage in her backyard, the prosecutor said.

On Oct. 24, Ripley said Pierce smothered Zamar and he turned blue. She then bound his arms and legs and buried him in the hole, the prosecutor said.

"The callousness with which the defendant treated Zamar cannot be understated," said Ripley.

Pierce's defense attorney said the defendant has no income, is not employed, and suffers from disorders. He did not specify which.

Timeline:

Pierce fled to Illinois, Wisconsin, and ultimately Georgia with Zamar’s 3-year-old brother. They were located, living out of her car.

The toddler was allegedly naked and covered in feces.

Pierce had been on the radar of Children’s Protective Services in Metro Detroit since 2015, four times with issues related to her treatment of Zamar.

Their last interaction with CPS was just months before his death.

"The defendant and her two children went to a hospital for help. CPS got involved. Zamar told CPS that his mother chokes him and wants to kill him," Ripley said.

What's next:

Pierce had two court dates scheduled, a probable cause conference on March 7 and a preliminary exam on March 13.