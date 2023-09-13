A grieving family is left to pick up the pieces after a Detroit mother of 12 died from a medical emergency earlier this week.

One of Tiffany Holliday's daughters found her on the floor early Tuesday morning. She was only 42 years old.

"It’s just sad that mom is gone when she has little kids here to look after," said one family member. "It's just so hard."

Tiffany was remembered as one of the most giving individuals in the neighborhood, finding time and space to care for others even in such a big family. She threw birthday parties and graduation gatherings for her kids and the kids that lived nearby.

"I’m disabled I couldn’t take care of myself. She opened up her doors to me. She did it for me, she did it to everybody," said James Holliday, her brother. "It didn't matter who you were, white, Black, yellow green, she did everything she could to help the community."

The unexpected tragedy is the latest step in a series of medical issues that Tiffany was dealing with this summer.

Earlier in July, she suffered from a stroke. She was in the hospital until Labor Day weekend when she was able to come home. Then one of her kids made the devastating discovery.

"It was a horrible moment. You never want to see the kids, especially at that age, find their mother on the floor like that," said James. "It was just crazy."

She leaves behind kids who age from 1 to 26 years old, including her son Corey Williams.

"Take care of my little sisters and make sure they’re straight, make sure their fed and alright," he said, describing the duties he'll have without his mom.

Even as the family finds space to grieve, they're hoping to give their mom a proper goodbye since "that's what she would have wanted," said James.

"We’re just asking for you guys help. We set up a gofundme and we just need your help and support and try to help us put Tiffany away properly," he said. "She gave so much to the community and gave so much to these kids."

You can find the link to Tiffany's gofundme here.