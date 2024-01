Detroit Movement Music Festival lineup sneak peek revealed

article

A sneak peek of who will take the stage at Movement Music Festival this Memorial Day Weekend was revealed Wednesday as tickets go on sale.

Dance music legend Fatboy Slim will headline the fest held annually in Detroit's Hart Plaza.

Fatboy Slim was one of 20 performers announced on the teaser lineup for the May 25-27 fest.

Other artists include:

999999999

AVALON EMERSON

BOYS NOIZE B2B VTSS

DJ MINX

FATBOY SLIM

FLOATING POINTS

GOLDIE (LIVE BAND)

GORGON CITY

HONEY DIJON

I HATE MODELS

INDIRA PAGANOTTO

JAGUAR

JAMES BLAKE (DJ SET)

JOSEPH CAPRIATI

KEVIN SAUNDERSON B2B IDRIS ELBA

LP GIOBBI

MOUNT KIMBIE

SAMA' ABDULHADI

SKREAM

SOLOMUN

Tickets are on sale now for Movement. Both general admission and VIP packages are available.

Get tickets here.