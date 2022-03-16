Detroit murder suspect arrested after police chase near Fordson High School in Dearborn

article

A police chase that led to a lockdown Wednesday at Dearborn's Fordson High School ended with an arrest.

Police said a suspect in a Detroit murder briefly parked in the student parking lot at Fordson around 8:40 a.m. before getting out and fleeing on foot.

Officers chased the suspect toward Schaefer Road and arrested the suspect without incident. They are expected to face charges.

Police said there are no threats to the school.