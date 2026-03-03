License plate reader helps lead to license plate reader vandal in Waterford

article

The Brief A Clarkston man is accused of smashing several license plate readers in Waterford Township. One of the readers captured a photo of his license plate, and assisted in tracking him down. Destroying license plate readers, which are used by police, is a felony.



A man accused of damaging license plate readers in Waterford Township is now facing charges after one of the readers he allegedly damaged helped lead to him.

Spencer Anderson, 24, of Clarkston, is facing three felony charges of malicious destruction of police property. Police also plan to seek restitution.

The backstory:

On Feb. 23, police said officers learned that several license plate readers, which record images of the license plates that pass them, were offline. When officers inspected those readers, they found that they were broken off their mounts and smashed.

Police said one of those readers managed to catch an image of the vehicle driven by the suspect, while security camera footage from a nearby business allegedly captured a person, later identified as Anderson, using an object to smash the readers.

The license plate reader image and video footage assisted the police's investigation that led them to Anderson.

"Spencer Anderson and others are entitled to their opinions regarding technological advancements in policing. However, no one is entitled to maliciously destroy property of another, including that of the Waterford Police Department," Police Chief Scott Underwood said in a press release.

What's next:

Anderson is due back in court on March 11 for a probable cause conference.

He is out while he awaits his next court date after posting a $500 cash bond.